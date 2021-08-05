TeeTalk Podcast Episode #126 – Kevin & Jake Haime, PGA Professionals on Golf As A Family Profession

It’s an interview heavy episode this week as Stefan is off and Scott takes the reigns.

The focus is on an interview we conducted earlier this year with PGA of Canada Professionals Kevin and Jake Haime. The father and son carry on the tradition of golf professionals in the family started by Kevin’s father, Peter, and that also includes Kevin’s brother, John, a playing professional for some time.

We discuss the nuances of being involved in golf as a family business – the advantages, the challenges, and how the the business has changed over the years. That includes plenty of talk about the evolution of golf coaching and how each generation can learn from each other.

TeeTalk Episode 126 – Kevin and Jake Haime, PGA Professionals

