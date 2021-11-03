TeeTalk Podcast Ep. #139 – Kyle Peters, PGA TOUR Caddy on Proposed Yardage Book Changes & More

Regular guest Kyle Peters, current PGA Tour caddy for Mark Hubbard, checks in for a feature talk on the proposed rules change affecting green reading materials and yardage books in the pro ranks. He interprets the proposed rules for us, shares what he like and does not like about them, and where things go next with the decision. He also catches us up on looping at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, caddy chatter on Tour, and even provides an update on his foray into beer league hockey in his home state of South Carolina.

Stefan is back so we resume our Week That Was, throwing out birdies, bogeys, pars, and more on Taylor Pendrith, Greg Norman’s involvement with the Asian Tour, integrity among golf people on social media, and have an emotional discuss about a recent loss in the golf community and some good that will come of it.

The Mail Bag is full with questions about what golf ball to use for indoor practice, how Squid Game Golf might look (even though we have no clue about the show), will Canadians flock to the Asian Tour, how long a swing change takes to kick in, golf clubs in the future and the past, who is putting out some good golf instruction content on YouTube right now, and where to get started for off-season training.

TeeTalk Podcast Ep. #139 – Kyle Peters, PGA TOUR Caddy

