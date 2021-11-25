TeeTalk Podcast Ep. #142 – Russell Budd – PGA TOUR Canada Official/Founder Toronto Players Tour/Former PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Player

With the PGA TOUR, LPGA TOUR, and European Tour winding down for 2021 you’d think there would be not a lot to talk about, but oh, there is.

End of year play, Q-Schools, equipment signings, schedules, purses for 2022…that’s just a start of what we cover in Episode #142. And that’s before we get to your Mail Bag questions!

DePaul grad, former touring professional, founder of the Toronto Players Tour (TPT), and Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada official Russell Budd joins us as the feature guest.

He shares many thoughts on the success of the PGA TOUR Canada in 2021, what he has offered upcoming players with the TPT, and we get a few stories about players and life on the road in Latin America back in the day, including a caddy story for the ages.

TeeTalk Episode #142 – Russell Budd

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 85 countries and counting.