TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 74 – Samantha Marks, Golf Channel Associate Editor

We finally bring you a guest we have wanted on the show for awhile. Samantha Marks of Golf Channel joins us to explore some topics that only a female journalist, accomplished golfer, and active user of social media can address properly. Her insight will be eye opening for some as she relates how she navigates many aspects of a world that is not always welcoming to some, for no good reason.

The former University of Arkansas golfer covers a lot of ground from breaking into media, how she deals with detractors on social media, and how she chooses to pave her own way in life with no apologies. It’s a fun conversation.

Before Stefan takes off on vacation we take a look back at the Workday Charity Open, banter about the plans to have no fans on the PGA TOUR through the Tour Championship, discuss the prospects of Collin Morikawa, and take a look at the Canadian men surging out on tour.

We dig into the ridiculous world of Cameo; who are the golfers taking part, how much they are charging, and just how bad some of the greetings are.

In the Mail Bag we talk island greens on golf courses, the merit of golf course rankings, Covid putting cup preferences, old pros we would have liked to see live, and if we prefer the PGA TOUR with or without fans.

