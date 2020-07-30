TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 76 – Aaron Crawford, Tour Player

The team is back together as Stefan returns and he and Scott welcome back Canadian Aaron Crawford.

Crawford, of Calgary, Alberta recently Monday qualified and played in his first PGA TOUR, the 3M Open. What makes it more remarkable was that he has spent the last number of weeks working as a caddy for PGA TOUR winner Martin Trainer.

Crawford explains the feel of playing the event alongside his father as his caddy, what his playing season looks like ahead with the upcoming Canada Life Series, and how the interaction with his looping boss went during the week.

We wrap up the 3M Open, chat about the return of the LPGA after 166 days, the debut of Mike Weir, Jim Furyk & K.J. Choi on the PGA TOUR Champions, and see who got a TeeTalk Podcast bump to win the Colorado Open and $100K.

Brooks Koepka gets some of out attention as he gets set to defend a WGC title in Memphis but is unlikely to make the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Mail Bag brings questions on wedges from Costco, the uniformity of PGA TOUR conditions, will playing blades make you a better player, and how to prompt slow players to move a little faster.

