TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 79 – Ryan Hart, Executive Director, 2024 Presidents Cup

The recent announcement that the Presidents Cup would return to Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2024 was a momentous one for golf in Canada. Few understand that better than Winnipeg’s Ryan Hart.

Named as the Executive Director, Hart returns to the TeeTalk podcast to provide exclusive insight on how he got involved, what he is learning from the 2007 event in Quebec, and how he will look to make the 2024 occasion a showcase of Canadian and International culture and geography.

Hart also dishes on how he will also stay involved with The Players Championship, and takes you inside of The Match II for some behind the scenes observations of some of the planet’s top athletes.

We have plenty of more fun in the balance of the show with a AIG Women’s Open Draft and a new guessing game where Stef and Scott test each other’s ability to name past tour players based on their resumes and what they are up to today.

As always we answer listener questions in the Mail Bag and provide a Tip of the Week. This week we talk about facing pressure in golf tournaments.

TeeTalk Ep. 79 – Ryan Hart, 2024 Presidents Cup Exec. Director

