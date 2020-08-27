TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 80 – John McCarthy & Luke Elvy of PGA TOUR 2K21

The AIG Women’s British Open is front and centre for the show this week as we discuss the remarkable victory at Royal Troon by Sophia Popov.

Dustin Johnson also gets our attention for his -30 performance at TPC Boston and we try to figure out if it was boring or tremendous.

While Dustin’s play looked like a video game, we brought in actual video game people for this week’s feature interview. Joining us for unprecedented insight into the new PGA TOUR 2K21 game that has everyone’s attention is John McCarthy of HB Studios, the Canadian developer based in Nova Scotia. As the Senior Audio Engineer, John shares some cool details from behind the scenes. Along for the show is CBS Sports PGA TOUR broadcaster Luke Elvy. The Aussie, who is a veteran of twelve Masters tournaments and dozens of majors, lends his voice to the game as a commentator and shares what he and booth partner Rich Beem added to the game.

We play a “who said it” quote game, and in the mail bag take on questions about the life span of golf shoes, if Dustin Johnson cares more about wins or money, when we think the no-fan policy will end in pro golf, and who do we think among the the current crop of women and men pros would still excel with golf equipment from 100 years ago.

TeeTalk Ep.80 – John McCarthy & Luke Elvy PGATOUR 2K21

