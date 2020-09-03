TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 81 – Ian Fraser, Tour Experience Golf (TXG)

Golf equipment geeks will love this episode as Ian Fraser Golf, Master Club Fitter and a leading golf equipment authority joins us in the feature interview. Ian shares his thoughts on equipment, fitting, the tools and advancements in the business, as well as the origins and success of the YouTube channel for the Toronto-based operation he founded Tour Experience Golf.

We break down the week that was including the BMW Championship , and look ahead to the PGA TOUR Championship.

We also answer a number of weather and equipment related questions in the Mail Bag, and discuss friction and fliers in the Tip of The Week.

TeeTalk Ep. 81 – Ian Fraser – TXG

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.