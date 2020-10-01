TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 85 – Ryan French, Monday Q Info

Hot dogs, coloured golf balls, and mini-tour players. Yep, we hit all the corners of golf in this episode of TeeTalk.

Joining us on the show is Ryan French, the operator of the Monday Q Info Twitter account that has become wildly popular. He shares some of what has happened to him since he was first on the show over a year ago, the player stories that have caught his attention of late, and who we should all be looking out for as an upcoming player. He also helps us answer this week’s Mail Bag questions on everything from the return of metal spikes to the possible ascension of Bryson DeChambeau to World #1 in in 2021.

We wrap up the pro tours, discuss the return of fans to the PGA TOUR, give our thoughts on food at the turn, and talk about non-golfer friendly designs at golf courses.

We bring you up to date on a lawsuit against Tony Finau, and based on the latest auction for Tiger Woods’ back-up putter, we figure out what clubs we would be willing to buy for a huge price.

We also give you some ideas on how you can get better at golf in this off-season.

TeeTalk Ep. 85 – Ryan French, Monday Q Info

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.