TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 90, Mark Silvers – Big Break & Mackenzie Tour Winner

We’re like kids before Christmas with The Masters on the horizon next week, Questions on it dominate the Mail Bag our Mail Bag on this show.

We wrap up the surprising win by Brian Gay at the Bermuda Championship, preview the Houston Open at heavily renovated Memorial Park golf course, choose our favourite chocolate bars, and share some all-time mini-tour player stories.

On that theme, Mark Silvers, winner of the Golf Channel’s Big Break Greenbrier joins to tell us a few stories of his own. They include a lost set of clubs that propelled him to a Mackenzie Tour win and a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour, his time in Canada, what he likes to do away from the course, his time on the The Big Break and how it was filmed, and his personal feelings on The Masters as a guy from Georgia.

TeeTalk Ep. 90 – Mark Silvers, Pro Golfer. Big Break Greenbrier Winner

Having played the Augusta National Golf Club two times he tells us how that experience was being there as the guest of former Chairman Hootie Johnson.

The Tip of the Week is all about wedge play.

