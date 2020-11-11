TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 91 – Masters Preview & Guest Bob Weeks of TSN

It’s all Masters, all the time as we connect with Bob Weeks of TSN in Augusta, Georgia to help us preview the season’s final men’s major championship.

Bob shares thoughts from 25 years of covering the event, and who are the players to keep an eye on, including the Canadians. We talk about how this Masters is different, his perspective on the golf course as someone who has played it, and his thoughts on how Mike Weir will play this week. We also discuss his reverence for Canadian military veterans and the importance of continuing to honour them with this podcast being released on Rememberance Day.

The Mail bag is full of Masters Trivia; we talk about the prospect of a single ball to be used by all players, and discuss what you would give up to play Augusta National Golf Club.

We do a Masters snake draft for a bottle of wine and honour Alex Trebek with Jeopardy style golf trivia, Stefan tries to guess first place money at The Masters through the years, and we tidy up your flop shot in the Tip of The Week.

TeeTalk Episode 91 – Masters Preview, Guest: Bob Weeks of TSN

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries.

