TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 93: Scott Martin, Long-time PGA TOUR/Champions Tour Caddy

We dedicate this episode to the unheralded teammates that help pro golfers find sucess.

We share many caddy stories on this episode, from ones submitted via our social media channels, to audio clips from pro caddies who have been part of wins on the PGA and the LPGA Tour.

Joining us for a lengthy feature interview is Scott Martin. The Montreal native spent 23 years caddying, mostly on the PGA TOUR but starting on the Canadian Tour and finishing on the PGA TOUR Champions. He shares the high and lows of looping and the emotional curve balls along the way. From being deep in debt, to winning, to confrontations with players who disrespected him. And he tells us why the life hooked him in even when many would call it quits. It’s honest, entertaining, and a deep inside look at the career few endure for so long.

Birdie vs Bogey is chock full of caddy questions and, as always, your MailBag questions make us put on our thinking caps as we formulate opinions on the matters you care about.

TeeTalk Ep. 93 – Scott Martin, PGA TOUR Caddy

TeeTalk Ep. 93 – Scott Martin, PGA TOUR Caddy

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 68 countries.

