TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 96 – Comedian/Actor Gerry Dee

Year three of the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast is officially underway with Episode 96.

Scott and Stef catch up on happenings over the break, including the LPGA announcement of an enhanced schedule for 2021, endorsement changes for PGA TOUR players like Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, and Patrick Reed, and the shifting situation for Golf Channel.

Joining us this week on the show for the feature interview in comedian, actor, and game show host, Gerry Dee. Gerry is a passionate golfer, active golf dad, and a huge supporter of the spot. Well known for his eight-year run of the Mr. D show, the host of Family Feud Canada shares his golf origin story, tells what the game means to his family, and reveals what he feels is his best golf story – involving a bet with NBA icon Michael Jordan.

In the Mail Bag we discuss the Lisa Cornwell claims about poor treatment for her and other women at The Golf Channel, opine on which Canadian we think we win first on a major golf tour in 2021, delve into Stefan’s willingness to play temp greens, explore the benefits of a new shaft over a new driver, and give our opinions on which piece of equipment is the most difficult for a pro to adapt to.

We clean in all up with a Tip of the Week about implementing a plan to get better at golf in 2021.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 96 – Gerry Dee

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 68 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

