TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 99 – Ryan Robillard, SuperSpeed Golf & PGA Teaching Professional

It’s a big week with all the major professional golf tours back in action so there is plenty to cover, including the LPGA Tour, PGA Tour, PGA TOUR Champions, and European Tours.

Dramatic play by Jessica Korda, some less than stellar television broadcasts, and the continued ascencion of players like Si Woo Kim and Tyrell Hatton draw our attention and fuel our discussions.

With it being PGA Show week (virtual) we also lay out some of the latest product introductions and give our thoughts on their prospects.

With a clubhead and ball speed currently being a huge discussion point on professional tours and, increasingly with amateurs, we welcome PGA of Canada Teaching Professional Ryan Robillard as the feature guest. Ryan also represents SuperSpeed training aids in Canada and he breaks down what that system is all about and how it can benefit golfers.

In the Mail Bag we answer questions about what type of hole we perefer to see used for a tournament playoff, locations for affordable golf trips in Ontario, the fate of consumer golf shows, the inability of Tony Finau to close out wins, and buying iron sets as collector items.

The tip of the week sees us chatting about getting to know your club yardages.

TeeTalk Ep. 99 – Ryan Robillard

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 70 countries.

