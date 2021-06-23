TeeTalk Podcast Episode #120 – Chase Koepka, Korn Ferry Tour Member

A wild show this week as we wander all over the place in golf starting with a wrap-up of the U.S. Open, the win by Jon Rahm, and all that ensued in San Diego. We have plenty of takes on the week, making for great conversation.

We also have another major going on this week, this time on the LPGA TOUR with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. we preview that and draft some players to continue our in-pod battle for prediction supremecy.

The men’s Olympic Golf Qualifying has been finalized so we have a look at the 60 players and break down some notable teams.

With the Travelers Championship on tap on the PGA TOUR, we preview the event, ponder why they get such a strong field, and welcome a guest who is playing this week.

Chase Koepka may be lesser known than his brother (for now), but he’s making his own way in the game on golf. The USF grad has found success in college, in Europe, and is developing nicely on the Korn Ferry Tour and in forays on to the PGA TOUR. He gives an open, honest, and fun interview for the TeeTalk listeners.

We asked for serious, wild, and hypothetical questions for the Mail Bag this week and you sent them. We’re handling queries on the streaker at the U.S. Open, dream interviews, and even who we’d like to take on in a tag team wrestling match. Yeah, a wrestling match.

TeeTalk Episode #120 – Chase Koepka

