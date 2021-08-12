The boys are back together and oh, do they have plenty to talk about.

Scott and Stefan take a wander over the last two weeks for some deep talk on golf in the Olympics, leading to some fun chatter about what we would and would not be good at in the games.

Also on the slate is discussion about the latest World Golf Championship event, the end of the regular season on the PGA TOUR, and we explore and give opinions on some other recent dramas on the circuit.

In the feature interview we are joined by the man in charge of creating irons at TaylorMade Golf, Matt Bovee, who takes us deep inside the new P-790 irons and even shares some thoughts about working with Collin Morikawa, the now two-time major winner.

In the Mail Bag, we address the importance (or lack of it) of winning on the PGA TOUR, how to get your buddies to play faster without being a jerk, whether golf should be in the Olympics, and reveal our current handicaps.

The Tip of The Week is back and Scott explains a little about the trail shoulder and how it works in the backswing to give you a more functional path for your golf club.

TeeTalk Podcast Episode 127 Olympic Wrap-Up / Matt Bovee of TaylorMade Golf

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 75 countries and counting. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!