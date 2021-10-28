TeeTalk Podcast Ep. #138 – Derek MacDonald, Royal Ottawa Golf Club – On Indoor Golf Training

We take things indoors this week on the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast to focus on golf instruction away from the sunshine and natural grass.

Award-winning PGA of Canada Professional Derek MacDonald, the Academy Manager at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club, joins us for the entire show.

We chat about how players can improve some skills better inside than out, the evolution of indoor training and technology, what the benefits of year-round training can be, and much more.

Derek also handles listener Mail Bag questions on Improving Spin with Wedges, Best Advice For Slicers, Eliminating Toe Hits, Improving Your Putting, and Advice For Developing Competitive Juniors.

With a long winter ahead for some, the show is full of insight you’ll want to hear if you plan to improve your golf game this off-season.

TeeTalk Podcast Episode #138 – Derek MacDonald, PGA Teaching Professional, Royal Ottawa Golf Club

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 84 countries and counting. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!