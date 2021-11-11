TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 140 – Fall Golf Stew

It’s November and the golf season rolls on so it was time for a much-needed catch-up between Stefan and Scott without a guest, but with plenty of mail bag questions to prompt discussion.
It’s a wide-ranging podcast this week as a result.
Questions and topics:
-Did Scott grow up on a farm in the 1800s?
-Daylight savings time grief.
-Our season-long PGA TOUR bet updates, and our picks for the week ahead in Houston.
- Does Stefan try to take bet on a player not in the field
- Challenge Tour Bursaries as part of new DP World European Tour sponsorship
- Korn Ferry Qualifying and the advantages of PGA TOUR “family” status
- Top 100 Golf Course ranking list ranking validity
- We weigh in on the the free golf club-fitting “debate”
- Thoughts on Victor Hovland’s swing
- The marvel that is Lydia Ko
- How will old will Bernhard Langer be when he wins his last tour event?
- The Stefan Swing Project
- The best golfers among active NHL players
- PGA TOUR tournament courses we’d like to play
- Would Seve, Bubba, or Cosmo Kramer make the cut with Stefan the bag?
- Tip Of The Week – Training your putting aim
