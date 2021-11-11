fbpx
What's New?

TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 140 – Fall Golf Stew

November 11, 2021 Scott MacLeod Podcast, Podcasts, Tee Shots

It’s November and the golf season rolls on so it was time for a much-needed catch-up between Stefan and Scott without a guest, but with plenty of mail bag questions to prompt discussion.

It’s a wide-ranging podcast this week as a result.

Questions and topics:
-Did Scott grow up on a farm in the 1800s?
-Daylight savings time grief.
-Our season-long PGA TOUR bet updates, and our picks for the week ahead in Houston.

  • Does Stefan try to take bet on a player not in the field
  • Challenge Tour Bursaries as part of new DP World European Tour sponsorship
  • Korn Ferry Qualifying and the advantages of PGA TOUR “family” status
  • Top 100 Golf Course ranking list ranking validity
  • We weigh in on the the free golf club-fitting “debate”
  • Thoughts on Victor Hovland’s swing
  • The marvel that is Lydia Ko
  • How will old will Bernhard Langer be when he wins his last tour event?
  • The Stefan Swing Project
  • The best golfers among active NHL players
  • PGA TOUR tournament courses we’d like to play
  • Would Seve, Bubba, or Cosmo Kramer make the cut with Stefan the bag?
  • Tip Of The Week – Training your putting aim
Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast Episode #140

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , SpotifyiHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 84 countries and counting. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!

close

DON'T MISS A THING!

FGM Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Related Articles

Copyright © 2021 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.