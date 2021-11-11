TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 140 – Fall Golf Stew

It’s November and the golf season rolls on so it was time for a much-needed catch-up between Stefan and Scott without a guest, but with plenty of mail bag questions to prompt discussion.

It’s a wide-ranging podcast this week as a result.

Questions and topics:

-Did Scott grow up on a farm in the 1800s?

-Daylight savings time grief.

-Our season-long PGA TOUR bet updates, and our picks for the week ahead in Houston.

Does Stefan try to take bet on a player not in the field

Challenge Tour Bursaries as part of new DP World European Tour sponsorship

Korn Ferry Qualifying and the advantages of PGA TOUR “family” status

Top 100 Golf Course ranking list ranking validity

We weigh in on the the free golf club-fitting “debate”

Thoughts on Victor Hovland’s swing

The marvel that is Lydia Ko

How will old will Bernhard Langer be when he wins his last tour event?

The Stefan Swing Project

The best golfers among active NHL players

PGA TOUR tournament courses we’d like to play

Would Seve, Bubba, or Cosmo Kramer make the cut with Stefan the bag?

Tip Of The Week – Training your putting aim

