TeeTalk Podcast Episode #141 – Blair Bursey, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Winner

Joining us on the show this week is a guest we have wanted to have on for some time, Blair Bursey. The Gander, Newfoundland-raised pro, still just 24-years-old, made his mark this past year on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. He was a consistent performer all season long, always lurking around the top of the leaderboard, and finished up his Canadian campaign with a victory in Victoria at the Reliance Properties DCBank Open.

The win propelled the lefty to 2nd place in the season-long points list and secured his status on the circuit for 2022.

Bursey joins us to share his story from being a small town kid who made his way to Utah for NCAA Division 1 golf, and now travels the world pursuing his goal of playing amongst the best golfers in the world.

Outside of the interview, we have plenty of talk about the LPGA and PGA TOUR, some great questions from listeners, as always, and we offer a golf tip that you can use this winter to improve your ball-striking.

TeeTalk Episode #141 – Blair Bursey

