TeeTalk Podcast Episode #143 – Noah Steele: PGA TOUR Canada / PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Member

As the golf year nudges towards a close for 2021, we catch up with a former guest, Canada’s Noah Steele.

A winner on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada as an amateur this past season, Steele recently supplemented his pro schedule by earning status on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. As a result he gets his season started there this week with the playing of the 115th Argentine Open.

During a recent visit to home in Kingston, Ontario we sat down with Steele to discuss the end of the 2021 Mackenzie Tour season and his pursuit of The Five, the support of Team Canada, the transition to becoming a touring professional, a recent trip to California to get his equipment in order (including a very special putter), and his perspective on what lies ahead for him in 2022.

TeeTalk Podcast Episode #143 – Noah Steele

