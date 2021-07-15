TeeTalk Podcast Episode #123 – The Open / Guest Ru MacDonald, European Tour Social Media Team/Scottish Golf Podcast

A full show this week as we put the spotlight on The Open as it returns after it was cancelled in 2020.

Lots of chatter about the week that was and what we can expect of the 149th Open Championship at Royal St Georges.

We draft players, take a tour through the storylines we want and don’t want to see, and give you some bets to consider.

The Mail Bag questions are all about The Open, and in the Tip of the Week we help you be a better iron player through a subtle change in the timing of your swing.

Our feature guest is Ru MacDonald, the Social Media Content Manager for the European Tour, who joins us from Royal St Georges for some perspective on the course and the European Tour players we need to watch for. He also puts on his Scottish Golf Podcast hat as we talk about the expected upcoming surge in golf travel.

