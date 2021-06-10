TeeTalk Podcast Episode #118 – Scott Gutschewski, 2x Korn Ferry Tour Winner

Plenty to discuss this week starting with a wild and wonderful U.S. Women’s Open where Yuka Saso captured the attention of the golf world with her surprising but welcome win.

We sift through The Memorial, including some thoughts on the John Rahm “withdrawal” and the fact that our picks for the week ended up in a playoff.

We take a shallow dive through the Brooks/Bryson talk to determine if there is actually a “rivalry” of any kind that matters, and preview the Palmetto Championship.

Joining us this week in the feature interview is veteran Korn Ferry Tour member Scott Gutschewski. He shares details of his 20+ years as a touring pro on everything from the Prairie Tour to the PGA TOUR, all while balancing family life with four kids.

In the Mail Bag we answer questions on warm-up routines, the prospects of the Canadians at the U.S. Open, wedge set-ups, ready golf, favourite short holes, and would we rather have no three putts or no penalty strokes for an entire year of golf?

The Tip of the Week returns with talk about chest and lead arm rotation in the backswing.

