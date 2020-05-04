Televised Pro Golf Returns With Charity Skins Game from Seminole

It should prove to be a winner for all involved, including those who get to watch as well.

Televised professional golf will return on May 17 with a charity skins match between some of the games’ biggest names, all to assist the COVID-19 relief efforts.

TaylorMade Driving Relief is a $3 million charity skins game backed by the United and supporting the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation with both money and recognition.

Set to be televised from 2-6 p.m. ET across NBC Sports (Golf Channel) and PGA TOUR platforms, the team skins match will see the team of Rory McIlory and Dustin Johnson take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

And the venue? It’s pretty good too. The vaunted Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida will play host. The Donald Ross design is playground for the elite and has rarely been seen by the public. In fact, this will be the first event ever broadcast from the club’s ground. No spectators will be permitted.

“Seminole Golf Club is honored to host this charitable event and welcomes all golf fans and sports enthusiasts to tune in to the broadcast to see these world-class players take on our course,” said Jimmy Dunne, President of Seminole Golf Club. “This match is a pure public service, with all money raised providing COVID-19 relief to those most in need in Florida and around the country, and Seminole is thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to such a worthy cause at this difficult time.”

Event organizers assure everyone that the competition will “follow strict CDC social distancing guidelines, local mandates and will utilize appropriate testing measures to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew and others on site.”

“We are excited about the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “With four of the PGA TOUR’s top stars in Rory, Rickie, Dustin and Matthew of Team TaylorMade participating and UnitedHealth Group serving as the foundation of charitable giving, and Farmers Insurance providing an additional bonus pool, golf fans around the world can look forward to a unique, interactive and entertaining event that will help those in need.”

In addition to the $3 million for charity, another $1 million will be up for grabs from Farmers Insurance or a birdie/eagle pool to benefit Off Their Plate, a charitable organization helping COVID-19 healthcare workers and impacted frontline shift employees.

In concert with this, viewers will be able to contribute through a text-to-donate activation.

World #1 player and 2019 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Rory McIlroy commented, “It’s been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m excited and thankful to TaylorMade and UnitedHealth Group for making this event possible and providing us with the opportunity to show our support of those on the frontlines. I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17.”

–

Sign up for our free FGM Digest Newsletter at this link. Bringing you great golf content direct to your inbox every week.