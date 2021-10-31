Thank You: Active Posting Season Concludes But More Content Ahead

As the active posting season for handicaps concludes on October 31 in the balance of Canada (7 of 10 regions), we just wanted to take some time to be thankful.

It’s a been a tremendous golf season for most clubs; the game is booming and there is a renaissance of sorts happening, prompted by the pandemic and the influx of those looking for something to do.

In concert with that we have also continued to blossom here on Flagstick.com. By mid-October we had surpassed visitor and traffic counts for 2020, continuing our upward climb as a key information for golfers.

While the active golf season has comes to a close for many, and our Fall issue has been published for this, our 25th season, we assure you our content will roll on.

We’re working on some special publications, travel content is starting to ramp up again as more golfers become more comfortable with taking their game on the road, and there are plenty of new equipment offerings coming down the pipe.

Thank you to all our audience for the support, and also a big thanks to our marketing partners, we could not deliver all the latest news and information for thousands of golfers daily without you!