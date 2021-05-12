The 300-Yard Drive Formula – With (TXG) Tour Experience Golf (Video)

When golfers talk about long drives, the 300-yard mark seems to always be the holy grail that is discussed.

As golfers work to gain speed and hit the ball longer (relative to you, of course), what would be the formula to achieve a drive that rolls out to the length of three American football fields?

Ian Fraser and Matt Blois of Tour Experience Golf have taken on the subject in their latest video.

You might find it informative to have a watch.

