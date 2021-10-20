NHL Stars Take On Sports Television Personalities at The Face-Off 2.0 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (Video)

The second edition of the The Face-Off took place at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley earlier this year and now the full video is available for viewing.

The Face-Off 2.0 features Canadian sports television personalities James Duthie (TSN) and Shawn McKenzie (Sportsnet) taking on NHL players Brandon Tanev and Mark Scheifele.

On the line was a lot of pride and $50,000 for charity courtesy of of TPC Toronto and the Humeniuk Foundation.

It’s a fun-filled match and highly entertaining as the guys challenge the facility’s Heathlands Course. Lindsay Hamilton of TSN hosts.

Duthie and McKenzie are both passionate about golf and have been guests on the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast. Duthie was on Episode #62 while McKenzie chatted golf on Episode #73 and Episode #117.