The Flagstick Podcast Episode #1 – The Debut (Guest: Greg Chambers, NGCOA Canada)

It’s the opening episode of the Flagstick Podcast (also available on YouTube here) where we lay out the groundwork for what is to come with this new show from Flagstick.com.

Co-Hosts Jeff Bauder and Scott MacLeod let you know who they are, what they bring to the show, and what listeners (and viewers) can expect from the weekly episodes.

In the Front Nine presented by Metcalfe Golf & Country Club we share insight into the new direction for the Flagstick brand as we start our 26th season of operations, discuss the prospects for golf courses openings in the Ottawa Valley in the near future, lay out some of the movements within the golf professionals of the area over the last few months, and update you on recent activity by Canadian players on the LPGA and PGA TOURS.

Our feature interview this week is with Greg Chambers of the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada. He joins us to discuss the recent virtual Canadian Golf Expo, how it went and where things might be headed for next year. We also dive into the business of golf at the club level in 2021 and explore all the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the golf course operators among their membership for 2022, and beyond.

In The Lesson Tee with the Kevin Haime Golf Centre, Kevin shows us how you can improve your swing using a basic frisbee that most of us already own.

The Flagstick Podcast Episode #1 – The Debut (Guest Greg Chambers)

