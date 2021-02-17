The Landings Golf & Teaching Centre Names New Head Professional

After the recent amicable departure of Head Professional Scott Mikkelsen, The Landings Golf & Teaching Centre in Kingston, Ontario has named his replacement.

Jonathan Gee

The club’s Executive Professional, Chris Barber, shared that they have hired Jonathan Gee as their new Head Professional.

While he has not worked in the area for quite some time, the Eastern Ontario region is a familiar one for Gee. In fact, Barber says he became acquainted with the pro when he was the Head Professional at the Bay of Quinte Golf & Country Club, near where Gee grew up. In 1996 the club hosted the Ontario Men’s Amateur that Barber participated in.

Gee, a member of both the PGA of Canada and the Canadian Society of Club Managers, was most recently the General Manager and Executive Professional at the Essex Golf & Country Club. Prior to that he held a similar role at the Brampton Golf Club and had a 14-year tenure in that position at Bigwin Island Golf Club. That followed his run at Bay of Quinte, where he had spent nine seasons.

Gee began his career as a golf professional at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in 1987 where he worked for four years before heading to the newly opened Eagle Creek Golf Club. He then ascended to his first Head Professional role at Mississippi G&CC before he went “home” to work at Bay of Quinte.

“At The Landings, Jonathan will get the opportunity to return to a role that attracts us all to the golf business in the first place – servicing golfers, helping students improve, fitting golfers for new equipment, and personally enhancing the golf experience at the ground level,” said Chris Barber in a note to The Landings membership shared with Flagstick. “I cannot wait to work with Jonathan on a daily basis, and I truly believe that under his leadership, our attention to our member and guests needs will reach a new level of excellence.”

Gee will begin his position at The Landings Golf & Teaching Centre in March 29, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



