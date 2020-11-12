The Masters 2020: Tournament Notes – Things To Know

2020 Masters Tournament
Dates: November 9-15, 2020
Where: Augusta, Georgia
Course: Augusta National Golf Club (36-36—72/7,475)
Field size: 92
Defending champion: Tiger Woods
FedExCup: 600 points (winner)
Format: 72-hole stroke play
Things to Know
- Masters Tournament to be played in a month other than March or April for the first time in its history (postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- Defending champion Tiger Woods seeks 16thmajor championship title, record-breaking 83rdPGA TOUR win
- Four of Woods’ wins in majors have come as defending champion (most recent: 2007 PGA Championship)
- U.S. Open champion and FedExCup leader Bryson DeChambeau looks to become first player to win consecutive majors since Jordan Spieth in 2015
- Rory McIlroy can become the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam
- New 36-hole cut rule: low 50 players and ties (no longer includes players within 10 shots of the lead)
A look back at the 2019 Masters Tournament
|Pos.
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Tiger Woods
|70
|68
|67
|70
|275 (-13)
|T2
|Dustin Johnson
|68
|70
|70
|68
|276 (-12)
|T2
|Xander Schauffele
|73
|65
|70
|68
|276 (-12)
|T2
|Brooks Koepka
|66
|71
|69
|70
|276 (-12)
- Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters and 15thmajor championship title
- Moved within one of Sam Snead’s record 82 PGA TOUR wins (tied Snead at the 2019 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP)
- Became the second-oldest winner of the Masters behind Jack Nicklaus in 1986
Five-time Masters Tournament champion and 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods returns to Augusta National
- In search of 83rd PGA TOUR victory; currently tied with Sam Snead for most all-time
- In search of 16th major championship title; currently second all-time, three behind Jack Nicklaus
- In search of sixth Masters Tournament win; currently second all-time, one behind Jack Nicklaus
- Making 14th start in a major as defending champion in a major (DNP/2008 PGA Championship) and has four wins in the previous 13:
|Tournament
|Result
|2020 Masters Tournament
|TBD
|2009 U.S. Open
|T6
|2008 PGA Championship
|DNP
|2007 PGA Championship
|Won
|2007 The Open Championship
|T12
|2006 The Open Championship
|Won
|2006 Masters Tournament
|T3
|2003 U.S. Open
|T20
|2003 Masters Tournament
|T15
|2002 Masters Tournament
|Won
|2001 PGA Championship
|T29
|2001 The Open Championship
|T25
|2001 U.S. Open
|T12
|2000 PGA Championship
|Won
|1998 Masters Tournament
|T8
- Third start of the 2020-21 season (MC/U.S. Open, T72/ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP)
- Enters the week No. 214 in the FedExCup standings and No. 33 in the Official World Golf Ranking
Notes on the field
- 12 of the top 30 in the FedExCup standings, led by FedExCup leader Bryson DeChambeau
- 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (highest-ranked player not in the field: No. 13 Daniel Berger)
- 10 FedExCup champions: Vijay Singh (2008), Tiger Woods (2007, 2009), Brandt Snedeker (2012), Henrik Stenson (2013), Billy Horschel (2014), Jordan Spieth (2015), Justin Thomas (2017), Justin Rose (2018), Rory McIlroy (2016, 2019), Dustin Johnson (2020)
- 16 past champions: Fred Couples, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods
- 26 players making tournament debut: Abraham Ancer, John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan, Abel Gallegos, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Jazz Janewattananond, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Nate Lashley, Lukas Michel, Collin Morikawa, Sebastian Munoz, Andy Ogletree, C.T. Pan, Victor Perez, J.T. Poston, Andrew Putnam, Scottie Scheffler, James Sugrue, Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Wolff
FedExCup and the Masters Tournament
- 10thevent of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season
- The winner of the Masters Tournament has qualified for the TOUR Championship in 10 of the 13 seasons it has been played since the inception of the FedExCup
- Jordan Spieth is the only player to win the Masters Tournament and go on to win the FedExCup in the same season (2015)
- Following his win in 2019, Tiger Woods went on to finish No. 42 in the FedExCup standings
Player Notes
Reigning FedExCup champion and World No. 1 Dustin Johnson
- One major championship title (2016 U.S. Open)
- Four consecutive top-10s at the Masters (T6/2015, T4/2016, T10/2018, T2/2019; DNP/2017)
- Holds the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking entering the Masters for the third time in the last four years (No. 2 in 2019; regained the No. 1 position after the Masters)
- Holds the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Ranking for the 103rdweek in his career, fourth-most in the OWGR era (est. 1986) and three behind No. 3 Rory McIlroy
- Finished T2 at last week’s Vivint Houston Open
- Top-10s in each of his last six starts, including five results of T2 or better: T2/PGA Championship, Won/THE NORTHERN TRUST, P2/BMW Championship, Won/TOUR Championship, T6/U.S. Open, T2/Vivint Houston Open
- Ranks 27thall-time with 23 PGA TOUR wins; would move into a tie for 26thwith Gary Player with a victory
FedExCup leader Bryson DeChambeau
- Won his first major championship title at the U.S. Open in September
- Last player to win consecutive majors: Jordan Spieth (2015 Masters Tournament, 2015 U.S. Open)
- Best result at the Masters came as an amateur in 2016 (T21)
- Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the 2019 Masters Tournament before finishing T29
- Holds the lead in the FedExCup standings for the eighth consecutive week
- Third start of 2020-21 season (Won/U.S. Open, T8/Shriners Hospitals for Children Open)
Two-time FedExCup champion and World No. 5 Rory McIlroy
- Four-time major champion (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship, 2014 PGA Championship)
- Can become the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam with a victory and the first to do so since Tiger Woods completed it at the 2000 Open Championship (others: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus)
- With a win, would become the 20thplayer all-time to win five major championships
- With a win, would tie Phil Mickelson for second-most major titles among active players (most: Tiger Woods/15)
- Five top-10s in last six starts at the Masters (T8/2014, 4th/2015, T10/2016, T7/2017, T5/2018, T21/2019)
- Has not missed a cut on the PGA TOUR since the 2019 Open Championship (22 starts – longest active streak)
- Ranks T45 all-time with 18 PGA TOUR wins; would move into a tie for 39thwith a victory (players with 19: Ben Crenshaw, Ernie Els, Doug Ford, Hubert Green, Tom Kite, Bill Mehlhorn)
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka
- Four-time major champion (2017 U.S. Open, 2018 U.S. Open, 2018 PGA Championship, 2019 PGA Championship)
- With a win, would become the 20thplayer all-time to win five major championships
- With a win, would tie Phil Mickelson for second-most major titles among active players (most: Tiger Woods/15)
- Finished T2 at the 2019 Masters Tournament, his first top-10 in four starts at the event
- Finished T5 at last week’s Vivint Houston Open in his second start of the 2020-21 season
Additional player notes
- World No. 2 Jon Rahmhas finished in the top 10 in each of the last two years at the Masters (4th/2018, T9/2019)
- 2017 PGA Championship winner and FedExCup champion Justin Thomashas not finished in the top 10 at the Masters in four appearances (best result: T12/2019)
- 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawaseeks second major championship title of the calendar year in his debut at the Masters Tournament
- Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelsonis among the players in the field that could break Julius Boros’ record as oldest major champion (48 years, 4 months, 18 days/1968 PGA Championship)
Tournament Records
- Low 18-hole score: 63 (Nick Price/R3/1986, Greg Norman/R1/1996)
- Low 36-hole total: 130 (Jordan Spieth/2015)
- Low 54-hole total: 200 (Jordan Spieth/2015)
- Low 72-hole total: 270 (Tiger Woods/1997, Jordan Spieth/2015)
- Largest margin of victory: 12 strokes (Tiger Woods/1997)
- Playoffs: 15 (most recent: Sergio Garcia def. Justin Rose, 2017)
- Wire-to-wire winners: 4 (most recent: Jordan Spieth/2015)
- Youngest winner: Tiger Woods, 1997 (21 years, 3 months, 14 days)
- Oldest winner: Jack Nicklaus, 1986 (46 years, 2 months, 23 days)