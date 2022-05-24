The Meadows Hosts Season-Opening OVGA Scramble

On Friday May 20th, the Meadows Golf Club hosted the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Spring Scramble. A total of 120 golfers played in this fun season-opening event enjoying perfect weather conditions. Results are as follows:

Women’s Division

The team of Louise Hotte from Buckingham and Madeleine Barnes from Rivermead had a score of 68 (4 under par) to win the Women’s Gross Division by retrogression.

The team of Diane Dolan from Hylands and Carole Letendre from Cowansville scored a net 66 to win the Women’s Net division, also by retrogression.

Men’s Division

Ryan Jacobs from Hylands and Shaun Dube, Ontario Public Player, won the Men’s Gross Division with an awesome score of 62, 10 under par.

Ian Lazenby of the Marshes and Kevin Mcquire from Hautes Plaines won the Men’s Net Division with a great score of 63.

Mixed Division

Karine Desroches and Dominic Boucher from Club de Golf Triangle d’Or won the Mixed Gross Division with a score of 70.

Stephanie Lemaire and Richard from Cedarhill won the Mixed Net Division with a score of 65.

Full Scoring (when they become available)

Of note, OVGA Director of Junior Player Development and Tournaments, Jim Davidson, took the day off to partner up with OVGA volunteer Brenda Fawcett, and had a great day on the course.

OVGA Tournament Director and President Dru Lafave would like to pass on thanks to all the OVGA sponsors, volunteers, and The Meadows Golf Club for helping them kick off the OVGA 2022 Season.

