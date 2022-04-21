The Mystery Explored – The Story of the Hillcrest Golf & Country Club

In March, 2020, our Joe McLean asked the question: “What Happened To The Hillcrest Golf & Country Club?” in this article on Flagstick.com.

While we still don’t have a definitive answer, we can certainly assure that the topic has now been thoroughly researched thanks to Don Childs (see his profile here).

Within the one hundred and forty-three pages you will find a fascinating takes that intersects the corporate and political elite of Canada’s National Capital Region, noted golf architect Stanley Thompson and associates like Ken Welton, and the inner workings of the golden era for golf, the 1920’s, and the competitive push to capture the emerging golf market.

It’s fascinating tale about a golf club that never came to be in Hull, Quebec (now Gatineau) but may have helped foster the development of others that still exist today.

Enjoy the read and be sure to visit Don Child’s website here for more well-researched historical golf topics.

