The National Golf Course Owners Association Announce National Virtual Golf Show

The National Golf Course Owners Association Canada has launched what they are calling the CANADIAN GOLFEXPO. It’s a virtual Canada-wide consumer golf show that continues that precedent they set with regional shows during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking up the slack left behind with the cancellation of in-person shows.

The event will take place online from February 28 to March 6, 2022 and will amalgamate multiple shows held with a focus on specific areas of the country.

“With the pandemic continuing to have an impact on in-person events; the NGCOA Canada looked to our extremely successful 2021 virtual shows with the goal of improving the experience for both golf courses and consumers,” said Greg Chambers, Show Manager, CANADIAN GOLFEXPO, in a release from the NGCOA Canada. “With that end in sight, we are excited to announce today that we have merged our individual consumer shows into the largest online trade show event in Canada for golfers and the industry with the launch of CANADIAN GOLFEXPO.”

The description of the show provides reads as follows:

“CANADIAN GOLFEXPO offers a virtual trade show floor that consumers can ‘browse’ to find courses they would like to learn more about or to purchase from. Visitors will experience a larger retailer presence, more exhibitors, increased PGA presence, the top equipment brands and manufacturers in the industry plus much more over the seven days. For anyone looking for golf courses in specific regions, the CANADIAN GOLFEXPO will feature 5 regional pavilions: Western GOLFEXPO, Prairie GOLFEXPO, Ontario GOLFEXPO, EXPOGOLF Quebec, and Atlantic GOLFEXPO making it easy to find what they are looking for.”

There will be login requirement or cost of entry for show “visitors”.