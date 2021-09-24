Scenes and Soundbites Leading Into the Canadian All Abilities Championship w/ The Preferred Lie (Video)

It’s another milestone in Canadian golf history but the inaugural Canadian All Abilities Championship will likely draw far less attention than it deserves. In a landscape with a history of focus on a limited scope of players, the depth of golf in Canada is finally being recognized by events like this.

During the pre-amble media day for this past week’s Golf Canada Championship contested at the Humber Valley Golf Course in Toronto, Ontario, the team from The Preferred Lie was on-site to participate, document, and get a feel for why this event is so important, especially to those taking part.

We hope, like it does for us, that it is a reminder of how inclusive golf can be with the proper effort.