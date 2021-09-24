fbpx
Scenes and Soundbites Leading Into the Canadian All Abilities Championship w/ The Preferred Lie (Video)

September 24, 2021 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots

It’s another milestone in Canadian golf history but the inaugural Canadian All Abilities Championship will likely draw far less attention than it deserves. In a landscape with a history of focus on a limited scope of players, the depth of golf in Canada is finally being recognized by events like this.

During the pre-amble media day for this past week’s Golf Canada Championship contested at the Humber Valley Golf Course in Toronto, Ontario, the team from The Preferred Lie was on-site to participate, document, and get a feel for why this event is so important, especially to those taking part.

We hope, like it does for us, that it is a reminder of how inclusive golf can be with the proper effort.

