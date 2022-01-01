“The Tradition” Showcases Royal Colwood Golf Club- A Short Film by The Preferred Lie

The new series of short films was from our friends at The Preferred Lie continues with Episode 3.

What does a trail blazing golf club look like? What does it mean to carry on a tournament legacy for over 70+ years? What is it like to officiate the Open Championship at St Andrews? What lessons from golf can be applied to our daily lives? The TPL crew heads to Royal Colwood on Vancouver Island, where tradition permeates the club and its membership. Designed by A.V. Macan in 1913, the golf course is set amongst Douglas fir and Garry oak trees over 400 years in age.

While not a feature of the episode, the attentive viewer will notice the results of the 1955 Ladies Close at Royal Colwood, where World Golf Hall-of-Famer Marlene Stewart Streit won by 15 strokes (and was 26 strokes ahead of third place). Truly incredible play from a Canadian golf legend.

This episode features Dale Jackson (Golf Canada), Nolan Thoroughgood (Oregon State Men’s Golf Team – NCAA D1), Tom & Doreen Brunsdon (long time Royal Colwood members), and Winston Michell (GM – Royal Colwood).

