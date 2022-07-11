The R&A Announces Purse for the 150th Open at St Andrews

July 11, 2022 Scott MacLeod Golf Industry News, Golf News, Tee Shots


The Champion Golfer of the Year will receive the highest amount in The Open’s history as it celebrates the milestone of its 150th playing. For winning golf’s most cherished event they will receive (USD) 2.5 million in prize money.

The R&A announced that the total prize fund for The Open, played from 10-17 July 2022, will be USD14 million, a 22% increase on 2021.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year. We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016. We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”

Prize money
 

PlaceUSDPlaceUSD
1$2,500,00036$73,500
2$1,455,00037$70,000
3$933,00038$66,500
4$725,00039$64,000
5$583,00040$62,000
6$505,00041$59,500
7$434,00042$56,500
8$366,00043$54,000
9$321,00044$51,000
10$290,00045$48,000
11$264,00046$45,500
12$234,00047$43,700
13$220,00048$42,000
14$206,00049$40,000
15$191,50050$39,100
16$176,00051$38,200
17$167,50052$37,600
18$159,75053$37,000
19$153,00054$36,500
20$145,75055$35,900
21$139,00056$35,400
22$132,00057$35,000
23$125,00058$34,750
24$118,00059$34,500
25$114,00060$34,250
26$109,00061$34,000
27$105,00062$33,900
28$101,50063$33,750
29$97,00064$33,600
30$92,00065$33,400
31$89,00066$33,100
32$84,50067$32,900
33$81,50068$32,600
34$79,25069$32,400
35$76,50070$32,200

 
Prize Money shall be allocated only to professional golfers.

If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by USD125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of USD30,950.

Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties USD10,500; next 20 professional golfers and ties USD8,500; remainder of professional golfers and ties USD7,000.

Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Related Articles