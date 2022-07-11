The R&A Announces Purse for the 150th Open at St Andrews



The Champion Golfer of the Year will receive the highest amount in The Open’s history as it celebrates the milestone of its 150th playing. For winning golf’s most cherished event they will receive (USD) 2.5 million in prize money.



The R&A announced that the total prize fund for The Open, played from 10-17 July 2022, will be USD14 million, a 22% increase on 2021.



Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year. We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016. We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”



Prize money



Place USD Place USD 1 $2,500,000 36 $73,500 2 $1,455,000 37 $70,000 3 $933,000 38 $66,500 4 $725,000 39 $64,000 5 $583,000 40 $62,000 6 $505,000 41 $59,500 7 $434,000 42 $56,500 8 $366,000 43 $54,000 9 $321,000 44 $51,000 10 $290,000 45 $48,000 11 $264,000 46 $45,500 12 $234,000 47 $43,700 13 $220,000 48 $42,000 14 $206,000 49 $40,000 15 $191,500 50 $39,100 16 $176,000 51 $38,200 17 $167,500 52 $37,600 18 $159,750 53 $37,000 19 $153,000 54 $36,500 20 $145,750 55 $35,900 21 $139,000 56 $35,400 22 $132,000 57 $35,000 23 $125,000 58 $34,750 24 $118,000 59 $34,500 25 $114,000 60 $34,250 26 $109,000 61 $34,000 27 $105,000 62 $33,900 28 $101,500 63 $33,750 29 $97,000 64 $33,600 30 $92,000 65 $33,400 31 $89,000 66 $33,100 32 $84,500 67 $32,900 33 $81,500 68 $32,600 34 $79,250 69 $32,400 35 $76,500 70 $32,200



Prize Money shall be allocated only to professional golfers.



If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by USD125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of USD30,950.



Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties USD10,500; next 20 professional golfers and ties USD8,500; remainder of professional golfers and ties USD7,000.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

