TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley Backs New Junior Tournament Series

On a day when the world celebrates Women’s Golf Day, one of the largest golf complexes in Canada shares news that they will be providing another golf opportunity for young girls, and boys as well.

The TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, located in Caledon, Ontario, has revealed the creation of The Road to TPC Toronto, a series of golf tournaments to be held across the province. The schedule will culminate with a a finale event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, with the entire initiative presented by COBRA PUMA GOLF.

With staffing on their team that have experience in national level professional and junior events, the 54-hole golf facility is uniquely positioned to take on this effort. The scope of which will see six 36-hole regional qualifying tournaments for boys and girls where they can earn a place in the Finale, which which will take place in August.

Among those staffers is TPC Toronto Tournament and Programming Director, Brad Parkins who notes, “Junior golf has seen a remarkable explosion in popularity in recent years and we’re incredibly excited to launch this new event series of competitive opportunities in Ontario this summer. We’re so thankful for the support of our partners at COBRA PUMA GOLF in helping to launch The Road to TPC in 2021.”

Each regional qualifying tournament field will be open to girls and boys, aged 18 and under as of August 1, 2021 on a first come-first serve basis. The top six boys and three girls from each regional qualifier will advance to the finale at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, in Caledon, Ontario, August 16-17, 2021. At The Finale, 60 of the province’s best junior golfers will compete in the 36-hole finale, with prizing for top boys’ and girls’ finishers.

Beginning in June, The Road to TPC Toronto presented by COBRA PUMA GOLF will get started at Loyalist Golf and Country Club in Bath June 29-30, followed by Ottawa’s eQuinelle Golf Club July 12-13 and Niagara’s Bridgewater Golf & Country Club on July 19 for 36 holes in one day. Durham’s Lakeridge Links will play host July 23-24 followed by Sudbury’s Idylwylde Golf & Country Club and Timberwolf Golf Club July 29-30 with the final qualifying event heading to London’s Tarandowah Golfers Club August 4-5.

COBRA PUMA GOLF will provide equipment and apparel prizes for outstanding junior golfers at each event, with the boys’ and girls’ champion following the finale at TPC Toronto earning a prize pack, including a custom fitting for a new KING RADSPEED driver.

“We are excited to partner with TPC Toronto to deliver this innovative, competitive event series for juniors across the province,” said Dwayne Boecker, Head of Golf for COBRA PUMA GOLF – Canada. “The program not only aligns with our overall investment in the youth category but also shines a spotlight on our brands in multiple communities. In addition, TPC Toronto’s 54-hole facility is one of Canada’s premier golf experiences and we’re confident the Road to TPC Toronto will become one as well.”

Online registration for tournaments is now open at theroadtotpctoronto.com.

