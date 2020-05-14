The Time Has Come: Ontario Golfers Permitted To Return To Play

After watching their fellow golfers in much of the rest of Canada head to the first tee, Ontario golfers will be able to do the same this weekend.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday that the 800+ golf courses and other related facilities in the province will be open as of Saturday, May 16. That is, of course, if they feel they are ready to do so.

The We Are Golf Group for Ontario, which includes Golf Ontario, the PGA of Ontario, the NGCOA, the Ontario Golf Superintendents Association, and Canadian Society of Club Managers sent out a united message and resource guide as result of the news.

We present it in it’s entirety below:

Great News for Golf in Ontario!

Ontario Government Permitting Golf to Open Saturday May 16th!

Thank you to everyone for your patience and commitment to your facilities as we all have worked through these challenging times. Ontario’s We Are Golf partners have been working very hard to create a path to safe golf and we are thrilled that this work has resulted in the Ontario Government allowing golf courses to re-open. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this process and the collaboration across groups has been wonderful to see.

As you just heard, golf in Ontario is permitted to open on Saturday May 16; however clubhouses may only open for washroom access and restaurants may only open for take-out.

Golf course operators must adhere to social distancing and personal hygiene rules as well as to understand and follow the Provincial Government’s Guidance for Golf Operators recommended protocols and the Health and Safety Association Guidance Documents for Workplaces During the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Please click on the links below to download these documents:

With respect to tee-times, it is suggested that you follow protocol GO-006 in the Golf Operations section of Ontario’s We Are Golf Protocol document. Please click below to download the protocols.

Although golf has been allowed to open, you are not required to do so at this point in time. However, if you are opening, please make sure you have appropriate signage and are able to follow all of the provincial guidelines as well as those outlined above in Ontario’s We Are Golf protocols to ensure a safe environment for your staff, golfers, and the general public from the spread of COVID-19.

Golf being allowed to open is great news for Ontarians who have been looking for a safe way to physical distance while getting outside. It will be a big boost to our collective mental health as well and will help kickstart the economic recovery in Ontario. Having said that, it is very important that we get this right! We must all commit to adhering to these guidelines to ensure that we provide a safe environment.

We will continue to send you updates if more information becomes available. Thank you and do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions. Respectfully,