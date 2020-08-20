The Two-Headed Spider – TaylorMade Introduces Spider FCG Putter

TaylorMade Golf’s Spider family of putters continues to grow. The latest model in the successful franchise is a chameleon of sorts, blending the appearance of a mallet with the playing style of a blade.

The Spider FCG (Forward Centre of Gravity) embraces the Spider model heritage in providing as much stability as possible but with the centre of gravity pushed forward it rotates and acts like a blade design for a more active release pattern.

“In developing Spider FCG, we sought insights from many of the top players on TOUR,” says Bill Price, Head of Product Creation for the putter and wedge categories for TaylorMade. “We compiled that information to construct a clean and traditional mallet shape that performs in a non-traditional way. The result is an intelligently designed high-MOI mallet that’s built for golfers who have an arced putting stroke. Forward CG placement lets the toe release freely like a blade, while the mallet shape and perimeter weighting help maintain the signature Spider family forgiveness.”

To accomplish the feat of playing more like a blade, 2/3 of the putter head’s mass is located toward the face.

In order to front-load the head, an adjustable weight port was positioned on the sole of the putter directly behind the face. Heavy heel and toe tungsten weights account for more than 100g of weight, while a lightweight rear canopy rounds out the shape.

To push even more mass forward a new variation of the PureRoll insert has been used, this one made fully of copper, making the 25 gram insert the heaviest one the company has ever created,

Options

To help each golfer best find a model that suits their game and preferences, three different hosel options will be available in the Spider FCG.

The Short Slant hosel offers 46° of toe hang (squarely in range with most blade models) to fit golfers with a significant amount of face rotation. The L-Neck has 25° of toe hang for golfers with moderate face rotation and the Single Bend is the most face balanced of the three – better aligning with golfers who have minimal rotation in the putting stroke.

Available in lengths of 33”, 34” and 35” in both RH and LH. Each putter is finished with a KBS Stepless Black CT Putter Shaft as well as the Super Stroke Pistol Black/White 1.0 PT grip.

Retail arrival for the Spider FCG is September 4 with a price tag of (CAD) $469.99.