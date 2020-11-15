Third Time Is A Charm – Canadian Corey Conners Impresses At Augusta

While eventual winner Dustin Johnson (-20) was out of reach, there was still plenty at stake for Corey Conners at the 2020 playing of The Masters. It was already a record-tying week for Canada with four players in the field for the first time since 1965 but Conners made it a little sweeter with his significant level of play.

The Listowel, Ontario native had scores of 74, 65, and 71 under his belt as he began play in the final stanza at Augusta National Golf Club. Unlike in 2019 when he posted 76 on Sunday in his second appearance at the Major Championship, Conners made the most of his day this year. The Kent State graduate marked four birdies on his card on the back nine on his way to a 69 (-3), giving him a tie for a share of 10th place.

It is the best finish by a Canadian at the iconic Georgia enclave since Stephen Ames turned in a t-20 in 2009.

For the week Conners recorded nineteen birdies and an eagle over the hallowed grounds, the latter earning him two crystal goblets from the club as their traditional gift for each instance.

Most importantly, the finish inside the top 12 & ties earns Conners an automatic return trip to Augusta National in April for the next playing of the championship.

He’ll join 2003 champion Mike Weir and another Canadian, Mackenzie Hughes, in the field. More opportunities lie ahead for others but those are the three Canadians currently qualified.

—

Mike Weir turned back the clock this week with his first made cut at The Masters since 2014, ending up in a tie for 50th place. The 50-year-old recorded rounds of 71, 72, 71, and 76, only losing the “Senior” race to the remarkable Bernhard Langer who finished in a share of 29th at age 63.

Among those tied with Langer was 2-time PGA TOUR winner Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C.. In his maiden appearance at Augusta National the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion completed play at -3 (72,72,69,72).

–

Dustin Johnson’s historic win saw him finish at 20 under par (65,70,65,68), prevailing by five shots, and earning the title he has consistently said he wanted to win the most.

The second-major victory puts Johnson in elite territory with 24 PGA TOUR titles. It also nudges him over the $70 million mark in official PGA TOUR earnings.

All that pales in comparison to winning a Masters title, coveted since his youth growing up in Columbia, South Carolina, about an hour away from Augusta. “As I kid I always dreamed about being a Masters champion,” Dustin shared during an emotional post-victory interview. “It’s just incredible.”

Final Scores

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



