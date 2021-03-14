Thomas Wins, Conners Cashes In At TPC Sawgrass

Corey Conners didn’t earn the trophy, but he gave the pursuit his full attention on Sunday at The Players Championship.

The Listowel, Ontario golfer, on the heels of a third-place performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, had the eyes of Canadian golf fans locked on his during his final lap at the fame TPC Sawgrass Stadium course. Starting the final round at -4, a full nine strokes back of the lead, Conners cruised to a round of 66 to complete the week.

That -10 total had him holding the clubhouse lead as he finished play and had to wait for the leaders to complete their entire back nine.

Ultimately the 29-year-old Kent State grad finished in 7th place while Justin Thomas won the big prize. It is the fifth top-ten finish by Conners in thirteen events this season. It is also another big payday.

With $2.7 million going to Thomas for his 14th PGA TOUR victory, Conners earned $506,250 for the week. That puts him at $2,263,770 for the season with just over half of that that earned in the last 8 days,

Playing Well All Week

To no surprise, Conners was pleased with another solid showing and an unexpected chance to get near the top of the leaderboard.

“I hit the ball really solid off the tee, a lot of good iron shots” he shared about the key to his final round. “A couple times I was in trouble I recovered really well, and made a couple good par-saving putts out there. Yeah, just been playing well all week. Just got a few bonus putts to fall in today. Hit it close on 11 and made eagle, which was really nice, as well.”

With two weeks in a row that he has been in the mix on the PGA TOUR, Conners likes the trends in his game right now.

” I’m doing a lot of things really well. I’d say I’m hitting the ball really solidly, hitting it well off the tee. Ball-striking is usually a strength of mine so that’s really solid right now. Getting some putts to fall, as well, is a nice added bonus.”

Conners will not be in the field next week for The Honda Classic, but he does have a big stretch of play ahead starting the week after that.

“First time play in the Match Play tournament (Dell Technologies match Play Tournament), then defending at Valero, which I’m really excited about, Augusta after that, and then RBC Heritage. Nice stretch of really good events. It’ll be a lot of fun and hopefully can keep playing well.”

Oddly, as he mentioned, Conners will return to the Valero Texas Open as the most recent champion. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID0-19 pandemic. His 2019 breakthrough PGA TOUR victory came after he Monday qualified that week.

As such, he’s excited to return.

“Well, I don’t have experience being a defending champion. It’s kind of weird because it does feel like a long time since I’ve played there, but I’m really excited to get back, and I’m looking forward to a fun week in San Antonio.”

—-

Two other Canadians played all four rounds at THE PLAYERS Championship. Adam Hadwin tied for 30th place at four under par, total, while Nick Taylor was three shots back of that in a share of 49th.

