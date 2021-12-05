Three Canadians Advance to Final Four Rounds at LPGA Q-Series

The LPGA Q-Series is halfway over and three Canadian professionals will continue to chase LPGA TOUR status for 2022.

Competing in Mobile, Alabama this week, 110 tour hopefuls played four rounds at the Magnolia Grove Golf Club (Crossings & Falls Courses)

After 72 holes the field has now been cut to the top seventy players and ties, with three Canadian players among that grouping.

Selena Costabile (Thornhill, Ontario), Maddie Szeryk (London, Ontario) and Alena Sharp (Hamilton, Ontario) will continue on to play four more rounds in Dothan, Alabama. They are seeking a top 45 position that guarantees status on the LPGA TOUR for 2022.

Jaclyn Lee (Calgary, Alberta) did not make the cut but will have status on the Symetra Tour for 2022.

Scores for the eight rounds are cumulative, allowing players to take advantage of their good play in week one.

With four rounds to play Costabile is ten-under-par (t-8), Szeryk is one-under-par (t-46) and Sharp is even par (t-52).

Sharp, due to her 132nd place finish on the CME Ranking for 2021 already has LPGA Status in Category 18, but a top 45 finish at LPGA Q-Series puts players in Category 14, with a better chance for starts in 2022.

The leader of the 2021 LPGA Q-Series is Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France, at -19 overall.

Play for the final four rounds gets underway on December 9.

Full Leaderboard