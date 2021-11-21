Tiger Woods Blows Up Social Media With New Swing Video

Nine months after a horrific motor vehicle accident, Tiger Woods recorded yet another remarkable media moment in his career on Sunday by releasing a swing video on Twitter.

The fifteen-major showed off a slow but technically sound iron swing with the caption “Making progress”.

It was an unexpected post by Woods who was spotted last week in Los Angeles with a significant gait in his walk.

In the video Tiger is still wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg, the one that sustained the majority of damage in his car accident.

Understandably, the video garnered immediate and intense response. In the first three hours alone it had received 3 million views on the original tweet.

The video is glimpse into the progress of Woods, but will certainly lead to much speculation about when, and if, he might return to playing competitive golf at some point.

Don’t be surprised if we hear about a hopeful timeline from him in the near future now that it is confirmed that he is back to making some full swing, albeit at a dainty pace.