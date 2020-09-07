Product Watch: Titleist TSi Drivers Make Tour Debut

The next evolution of Titleist drivers will make their debut on a couple of pro tours this week.

On Monday, the USGA Conforming Clubs list included some new products from the Massachusetts brand. Among them was the TSi2 and TSi3 drivers.

The company has confirmed that they will begin seeding and product evaluation of the new drivers this week at the PGA TOUR’s Safeway Open and European Tour’s Portugal Masters.

This will also give the players a chance to get familiar with the product prior to the playing of the U.S Open at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Pros like Ian Poulter and Jimmy Walker are already sharing images and feedback on the new drivers on their own social media channels.

We expect to have a chance for an in-person evaluation of the new drivers, and accompanying fairway woods, in the next few weeks. We’ll provide more details as soon as possible.