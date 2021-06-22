Tokyo Olympic Qualifying List For Men’s Golf Finalized

The qualifying period for men’s golf for the Tokyo Olympics (postponed from 2020) is complete. The complete rankings was published today for the field which includes sixty players. Several notable players including Lee Westwood, Tyrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, and Louis Oosthuizen would have been eligible but chose to withdraw from the running for a variety of reasons.

Canada will be represented by Ontario’s Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes. (Adam Hadwin is 1st alternate)

The final Women’s Rankings will be posted on June 29. Already guaranteed to represent Canada, should they choose to do so, will be Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp.

The Olympic Golf Competition will take place on July 29 – August 1 for the Men and August 4-7 for the Women. Both competitions will be hosted by Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. The club has previously hosted the Japan Open multiple times, the Asian Amateur Championship, and the 1957 Canada Cup.

The final men’s rankings:

RANK COUNTRY NAME 1 ESP Jon Rahm 2 USA Justin Thomas 3 USA Collin Morikawa 4 USA Xander Schauffele 5 USA Bryson DeChambeau 6 IRL Rory McIlroy 7 GBR Tyrrell Hatton 8 NOR Viktor Hovland 9 JPN Hideki Matsuyama 10 GBR Paul Casey 11 MEX Abraham Ancer 12 KOR Sungjae Im 13 AUS Cameron Smith 14 CHI Joaquin Niemann 15 CAN Corey Conners 16 FRA Victor Perez 17 RSA Garrick Higgo 18 IRL Shane Lowry 19 AUS Marc Leishman 20 RSA Christiaan Bezuidenhout 21 KOR Si Woo Kim 22 MEX Carlos Ortiz 23 CAN Mackenzie Hughes 24 COL Sebastián Muñoz 25 ITA Guido Migliozzi 26 ARG Emiliano Grillo 27 JPN Rikuya Hoshino 28 FRA Antoine Rozner 29 BEL Thomas Detry 30 SWE Alex Noren 31 BEL Thomas Pieters 32 FIN Kalle Samooja 33 AUT Matthias Schwab 34 DEN Rasmus Hojgaard 35 FIN Sami Valimaki 36 THA Jazz Janewattananond 37 VEN Jhonattan Vegas 38 ITA Francesco Molinari 39 SWE Henrik Norlander 40 ESP Rafa Cabrera Bello 41 CHI Mito Pereira 42 DEN Joachim B Hansen 43 SVK Rory Sabbatini 44 AUT Sepp Straka 45 NED Joost Luiten 46 NZL Ryan Fox 47 TPE C.T. Pan 48 POL Adrian Meronk 49 GER Maximilian Kieffer 50 PHI Juvic Pagunsan 51 NED Wil Besseling 52 CZE Ondrej Lieser 53 ZIM Scott Vincent 54 THA Gunn Charoenkul 55 GER Hurly Long 56 PAR Fabrizio Zanotti 57 PUR Rafael Campos 58 MAS Gavin Kyle Green 59 CHN Carl Yuan 60 NOR Kristian K Johannessen