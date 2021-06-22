Tokyo Olympic Qualifying List For Men’s Golf Finalized

The qualifying period for men’s golf for the Tokyo Olympics (postponed from 2020) is complete. The complete rankings was published today for the field which includes sixty players. Several notable players including Lee Westwood, Tyrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, and Louis Oosthuizen would have been eligible but chose to withdraw from the running for a variety of reasons.
Canada will be represented by Ontario’s Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes. (Adam Hadwin is 1st alternate)
The final Women’s Rankings will be posted on June 29. Already guaranteed to represent Canada, should they choose to do so, will be Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp.
The Olympic Golf Competition will take place on July 29 – August 1 for the Men and August 4-7 for the Women. Both competitions will be hosted by Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. The club has previously hosted the Japan Open multiple times, the Asian Amateur Championship, and the 1957 Canada Cup.
The final men’s rankings:
|RANK
|COUNTRY
|NAME
|1
|ESP
|Jon Rahm
|2
|USA
|Justin Thomas
|3
|USA
|Collin Morikawa
|4
|USA
|Xander Schauffele
|5
|USA
|Bryson DeChambeau
|6
|IRL
|Rory McIlroy
|7
|GBR
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8
|NOR
|Viktor Hovland
|9
|JPN
|Hideki Matsuyama
|10
|GBR
|Paul Casey
|11
|MEX
|Abraham Ancer
|12
|KOR
|Sungjae Im
|13
|AUS
|Cameron Smith
|14
|CHI
|Joaquin Niemann
|15
|CAN
|Corey Conners
|16
|FRA
|Victor Perez
|17
|RSA
|Garrick Higgo
|18
|IRL
|Shane Lowry
|19
|AUS
|Marc Leishman
|20
|RSA
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|21
|KOR
|Si Woo Kim
|22
|MEX
|Carlos Ortiz
|23
|CAN
|Mackenzie Hughes
|24
|COL
|Sebastián Muñoz
|25
|ITA
|Guido Migliozzi
|26
|ARG
|Emiliano Grillo
|27
|JPN
|Rikuya Hoshino
|28
|FRA
|Antoine Rozner
|29
|BEL
|Thomas Detry
|30
|SWE
|Alex Noren
|31
|BEL
|Thomas Pieters
|32
|FIN
|Kalle Samooja
|33
|AUT
|Matthias Schwab
|34
|DEN
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|35
|FIN
|Sami Valimaki
|36
|THA
|Jazz Janewattananond
|37
|VEN
|Jhonattan Vegas
|38
|ITA
|Francesco Molinari
|39
|SWE
|Henrik Norlander
|40
|ESP
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|41
|CHI
|Mito Pereira
|42
|DEN
|Joachim B Hansen
|43
|SVK
|Rory Sabbatini
|44
|AUT
|Sepp Straka
|45
|NED
|Joost Luiten
|46
|NZL
|Ryan Fox
|47
|TPE
|C.T. Pan
|48
|POL
|Adrian Meronk
|49
|GER
|Maximilian Kieffer
|50
|PHI
|Juvic Pagunsan
|51
|NED
|Wil Besseling
|52
|CZE
|Ondrej Lieser
|53
|ZIM
|Scott Vincent
|54
|THA
|Gunn Charoenkul
|55
|GER
|Hurly Long
|56
|PAR
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|57
|PUR
|Rafael Campos
|58
|MAS
|Gavin Kyle Green
|59
|CHN
|Carl Yuan
|60
|NOR
|Kristian K Johannessen