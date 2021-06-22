fbpx
Tokyo Olympic Qualifying List For Men’s Golf Finalized

June 22, 2021 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots

The qualifying period for men’s golf for the Tokyo Olympics (postponed from 2020) is complete. The complete rankings was published today for the field which includes sixty players. Several notable players including Lee Westwood, Tyrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, and Louis Oosthuizen would have been eligible but chose to withdraw from the running for a variety of reasons.

Canada will be represented by Ontario’s Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes. (Adam Hadwin is 1st alternate)

The final Women’s Rankings will be posted on June 29. Already guaranteed to represent Canada, should they choose to do so, will be Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp.

The Olympic Golf Competition will take place on July 29 – August 1 for the Men and August 4-7 for the Women. Both competitions will be hosted by Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. The club has previously hosted the Japan Open multiple times, the Asian Amateur Championship, and the 1957 Canada Cup.

The final men’s rankings:

RANKCOUNTRYNAME
1ESPJon Rahm
2USAJustin Thomas
3USACollin Morikawa
4USAXander Schauffele
5USABryson DeChambeau
6IRLRory McIlroy
7GBRTyrrell Hatton
8NORViktor Hovland
9JPNHideki Matsuyama
10GBRPaul Casey
11MEXAbraham Ancer
12KORSungjae Im
13AUSCameron Smith
14CHIJoaquin Niemann
15CANCorey Conners
16FRAVictor Perez
17RSAGarrick Higgo
18IRLShane Lowry
19AUSMarc Leishman
20RSAChristiaan Bezuidenhout
21KORSi Woo Kim
22MEXCarlos Ortiz
23CANMackenzie Hughes
24COLSebastián Muñoz
25ITAGuido Migliozzi
26ARGEmiliano Grillo
27JPNRikuya Hoshino
28FRAAntoine Rozner
29BELThomas Detry
30SWEAlex Noren
31BELThomas Pieters
32FINKalle Samooja
33AUTMatthias Schwab
34DENRasmus Hojgaard
35FINSami Valimaki
36THAJazz Janewattananond
37VENJhonattan Vegas
38ITAFrancesco Molinari
39SWEHenrik Norlander
40ESPRafa Cabrera Bello
41CHIMito Pereira
42DENJoachim B Hansen
43SVKRory Sabbatini
44AUTSepp Straka
45NEDJoost Luiten
46NZLRyan Fox
47TPEC.T. Pan
48POLAdrian Meronk
49GERMaximilian Kieffer
50PHIJuvic Pagunsan
51NEDWil Besseling
52CZEOndrej Lieser
53ZIMScott Vincent
54THAGunn Charoenkul
55GERHurly Long
56PARFabrizio Zanotti
57PURRafael Campos
58MASGavin Kyle Green
59CHNCarl Yuan
60NORKristian K Johannessen

