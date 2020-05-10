A Gentleman Remembered: Tom Mann

One of the finest people to work in the game of golf passed away on May 1. You’d be very hard pressed to find anyone to argue that about PGA of Canada Life Professional Tom Mann

As sports writer Chris Stevenson aptly wrote on word of his passing, Tom was “one of the distinguished men who set the standard for service for his members. He was one of the pros who set the bar at a time when the pro helped shape the culture of a club.”

Mann, born March 8, 1938, came into the game naturally, following in the footsteps of his father, Frank Mann.

It was when his father was the pro at the Tecumseh Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec, that Tom’s aptitude for the game surfaced at a high level. He was an accomplished multi-sports athlete, but golf eventually drew him as a vocation.

In the summer of 1955, seventeen year-old Tom captured top prize at the Ottawa District of the Province of Quebec Golf Association Junior Championship at the Rivermead Golf Club (Gatineau, QC).

Two years later, in 1957, Tom went out west as a caddy and was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time to become an assistant professional at Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.

He remained at Jasper Park Lodge for seven seasons until he went to work for his father as a teaching professional at the Toronto Ladies’ Club. In 1967 he moved over to the Toronto Golf Club as their teaching professional and stayed until 1970 when he won the competition for the Head Professional position at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

After 21 years at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club Tom retired and for a time ran a retail golf shop located near the corner of Bank Street and Heron Road in Ottawa.

The affable pro, who always had time to chat and a willingness to share his wisdom, was both recognized for his efforts in the game, and gave of himself to make it better for others.

Mann was a founding members of the PGA of Ottawa Zone, serving as the first President. He would go on to serve as the President of the PGA of Canada in 1989-1990.

The PGA of Canada recognized Mann as the Club Professional of the Year in 1984 and bestowed their Lifetime Achievement Award on him in 2007.

Tom was a husband to his beloved Ivy for more than five decades and father to Scott and Jennifer. He was pre-deceased by Scott in 2011. Surely they will be enjoying a ski run together in the near future.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be announced at a later date.

Our entire team at Flagstick offers our sincere condolences to all of Tom’s family and friends. We were fortunate to know him and, like you, will cherish our memories of him. His smile, laugh and wit will not be forgotten.