Too Close to Call at the 73rd Annual Alexander of Tunis

by Joe McLean

The first round of Golf Quebec’s Alexander of Tunis Provincial Championship being played at the Rideau View Golf Club in the Manotick sector of the City of Ottawa is in the books and 12 players are under par with two players at minus 3 (69); four players at minus 2 (70) and 6 players at minus 1 (71).

Normally I would follow the final group and feel confident that the winner would be in that group.

Too close to call is my thought. I guess I’ll have to make a decision after nine-hole scores are posted in the second round on Tuesday.

The local players in the hunt for the Tunis trophy are Rideau View’s Mark MacKay (-2) and Chris Collins (-1) plus Rivermead’s Maxime Marengere (-1).

Mark Mackay

Leading the way after round one with scores of minus three (69) are Jean Bilodeau (Boucherville) and Antoine Gaudet (Montcalm). At minus two are Rideau View’s Mark MacKay, Marc-Antoine Hotte (Mirage), Raphael Lapierre Messier (Pinegrove) and Carl St-Arnaud (La Tempete). At minus one are Rideau View’s Chris Collins, Rivermead’s Maxime Marengere, Shawn Robillard (Milby), Emile Lebrun (Ile de Montreal), Noah Horton (Whitlock) and Thomas Stafford (Royal Montreal).

What a day at Rideau View for the first round. The course was in immaculate condition and a little overnight rain softened the greens. After the heat wave we had in Ottawa last week, the humidity broke and it was very comfortable temperature wise but a steady western wind played havoc on the course for club selections and at one time it was strong enough to lift Golf Quebec’s first-tee tent of its pins into the paved area behind the first tee.

I heard very little complaining on the patio after players had posted their scores. Indeed, there was a lot of praise for the course conditions as well as a few inquiries about membership at Rideau View.

Seventy-five golfers made the cut at six over par 78 or better.

Local players making the cut at even par through 78 included Peter Harrison (Ottawa Hunt), Brandon White (Camelot), Brendan Kuffner (Royal Ottawa), Ryan Sevigny (Eagle Creek), Charles Raymond (Public Player), Craig Brennan (Prescott), Brad Goodman (Greensmere), Daniel Ryan (Rideau View), Carter Trevisani (Royal Ottawa), Samuel Deneault (Royal Ottawa), Zachary Car (Rockland), Chris Campbell (Royal Ottawa), Jared Coyle (Carleton), Tim Sullivan (Rideau View), Dylan Rouse (Eagle Creek), Bruno St-Amour (Hautes Plaines), Jean-Francois Guillot (Rivermead), Mathis Rollin (Rockland), Yaorui Xu (Ottawa Hunt), Caelan Sammy (Rideau View) and Brent Rebus (Ottawa Hunt).

Good luck on Tuesday to all local and Province of Quebec golfers who made the cut and are in the running for the Alexander of Tunis Trophy being contested for the 73rd time.

Full Scoring

