Top Tens For Hadwin & Svensson

Two Canadian professionals found top ten success over the weekend on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours.

At the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Australian Matt Jones was the winner but Canada’s Adam Hadwin slipped into the top ten with a round of two-under par on Sunday. Hadwin secured a share of 8th place which earned him just over $190,000. It was his first top-ten finish of 2021, and the 24th in his PGA TOUR career.

Also at The Honda Classic, Canada’s Roger Sloan tied for 25th while Mackenzie Hughes earned a share of 36th place.

Nick Taylor, David Hearn, and Michael Gligic all missed the 36-hole cut.

At the KORN FERRY Tour’s Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MITRAS, Roberta Diaz of Mexico was a popular winner while Canada’s Adam Svensson worked his way into the top ten on Sunday.

Svensson, of Surrey, British Columbia, reached 12 under par for the week to secure a share of 8th place. The only other Canadian in the field was Taylor Pendrith who tied for 27th place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



