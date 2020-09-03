9-Hole Appreciation; Toronto Hunt Recognized On Global List

Golf is an a much more awakened era. People are learning the game can be enjoyed in many different ways; no way is “wrong”.

As such there has been a revival in the appreciation for nine golf golf courses, especially given that people often have restraints on the time they can commit to the game.

According to the 2017 National Allied Golf Associations presented by Golf Canada and the PGA of Canada, at that time more than one-third (838) of the golf facilities in the country were nine-hole properties.

Now one of those is receiving special recognition at a global level.

The Toronto Hunt was recently included in a list of the most notable nine-hole golf courses in the world created by the 88-member ranking panel of Golf Magazine/Golf.com .

Among a list of admirable properties from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, Netherlands, and Spain, the Canadian club located on Kingston Road in Scarborough, Ontario was ranked 35th. The private facility was the only Canadian club on the list.

“It’s a very proud moment to be featured and to represent Canada on this list,” says Chris Neale, CEO and General Manager of The Toronto Hunt. “Our staff and members have always known that we have something very special here with the spectacular setting on the bluffs overlooking Lake Ontario. It is truly a hidden gem in the heart of the city.”

Toronto Hunt, 9th Green

For years, studies in Canada and the United States have reflected a decline in golf participation, but the trend at The Toronto Hunt has been the opposite. “For several reasons, we’ve seen an increase in member applications over the past decade,” says Neale.

“The fact that we are 9-holes is seen as a positive factor given the busy pace of people’s lives today. And our proximity to downtown Toronto is a big advantage. Our total number of rounds played have also been trending up over the past few years.”

The Toronto Hunt was founded in 1843. It is one of the oldest hunt clubs in North America and the second oldest in Canada. The golf course offers four different tee placements to suit any golfer’s level of ability.

Earlier this year, the club finished construction on a new golf centre featuring a new pro shop and indoor practice facility complete with four state of the art golf simulators that will allow for year round golf.