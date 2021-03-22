The Preferred Lie: Canadian Classics – Episode 1, “Toronto Hunt”

We’re all about the golf family at Flagstick.com. It’s always a joy to find like-minded people who love the game of golf and all it brings with it. That’s why we have partnered with the team from The Preferred Lie to showcase some of their videography and short features on golf courses from a variety of regions.

Season One features eight episodes that shine a spotlight on “Canadian Classics.”

It gets started with the Toronto Hunt.

Be sure to give The Preferred Lie YouTube Channel a follow for more great content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



