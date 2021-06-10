City of Toronto Looking For Municipal Golf Course Feedback – Hosting Virtual Meeting June 14

As part on an ongoing operational review, the City of Toronto is asking for feedback on how to shape the future of their five municipal golf facilities.

The city operated golf courses include Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, Scarlett Woods Golf Course, Humber Valley Golf Course, Don Valley Golf Course, and Dentonia Park Golf Course.

The public meeting will take place virtually and start at 6:00 PM EST on June 14th, 2021.

The City, through a notice by their Parks, Forestry, and Recreation Department, state that they are, “considering opportunities to improve the golf courses as places to play golf as well as exploring potential opportunities for alternative and/or complementary uses.”

They are asking City of Toronto residents to join them for the virtual meeting to hear the current status of the operational review, engage in conversation about it, and contribute their perspectives.

Their announcement says they are looking for participation from all people from Toronto, including golfers who live in the city, whether they play the municipal courses or not, prospective golfers, organizations interested in the future of the course, community members, and anyone interested in the future uses of the Toronto city-owned courses.

Details of the meeting, including how to take part, can be found at this link.

